Past and Present: The turning point and the future of RECLAMATION

The ‘past and present series’ takes a look at the westside reclamation and how it has developed from a harbour to a place now where people live, gather shop and more. The turning point in reclaiming throughout the 20th century and future proposals for reclamation on the westside of the Rock.

In terms of Gibraltar space and crowding has always been an issue due to our geography, nevertheless the Government in Gibraltar has been operating reclamation since the 1940s. Despite starting early major projects on reclamation did not really start till the 1970s, Gibraltar in fact has one of the highest densities of population in the world.

