Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 8 (7: residents, 1: visitor)Recovered cases: 4206 (+1)Self-isolation: 48Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 59,860 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 was a close contacts of an existing active case.

15-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR