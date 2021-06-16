Deloitte’s new office signals confidence in GIBRALTAR

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday officially opened Deloitte’s new office in the newly restored 120 Irish Town, also known as the old Central Police Station. He was welcomed to the building by Reshma Bhambhwani, who has recently stepped into the role of Managing Partner of the Gibraltar office.

The Victorian building has been both modernized, with solar panels and a contemporary glass ‘bird’s nest’ structure, and extended to add two additional floors, whilst maintaining its heritage as a landmark in Irish Town.Deloitte will occupy the first, second and third floors of the building, and has created a light-filled, airy space comprised of multi-purpose rooms and open-plan offices.

