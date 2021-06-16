Optimism about Gibraltar deal after Johnson and Sanchez meet

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia were aware of the meeting scheduled for yesterday between Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have worked with Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office colleagues in preparation for the meeting.The meeting was a general UK / Spain general bilateral. It covered a number of different areas relations between the U.K. and Spain and other international issues.

