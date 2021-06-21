Tough questioning in Madrid as Picardo prepares to give pro-British talk in the Spanish capital

by our political correspondent When it comes to Gibraltar, there are never-ending conflicting statements emanating from Spain. And even from those who are described as friends.

The Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya has now assured that the Spanish government will firmly protect the interests and values of Spain, among other things the sovereignty of Gibraltar.SHE WAS REPLYNG TO QUESTIONS FROM THE ULTRA RIGHT-WING 'VOX' party, who had asked what was the government going to do in order to protect Spanish sovereignty.

