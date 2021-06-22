Spanish party wants talks with Britain to recover Gibraltar’s sovereignty

Talks with Britain to recover Gibraltar's sovereignty are urged by a Spanish political party in a motion to be voted on in the Spanish parliament next week.

The Vox party calls for a clear defense of Spanish interests, 'our sovereignty and our territorial integrity.'To attain their aims, they say that they want negotiations with Britain to start 'to recover sovereignty', adopting all diplomatic actions that are necessary to reach such an aim.

22-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR