Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 22nd June 2021
Total tests done: 271,977
Test results pending: 42
Test results received: 271,935
Confirmed cases: 4323 (+2)
Active cases: 12 (10: residents, 2 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4214 (+3)
Self-isolation: 33
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 61,384 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were a close contacts of an existing active case.
There are two new positive cases in Gibraltar today.
The first is a fully vaccinated resident aged 75-80. The second is a fully vaccinated visitor aged 60-65.
22-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR