Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 12 (10: residents, 2 : visitors)Recovered cases: 4214 (+3)Self-isolation: 33Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 61,384 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were a close contacts of an existing active case.

There are two new positive cases in Gibraltar today.

The first is a fully vaccinated resident aged 75-80. The second is a fully vaccinated visitor aged 60-65.

