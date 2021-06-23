UK asked what is being done to protect Gibraltar politically and economically
Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon provided the following answer: 'Last December the UK Government, working alongside the Government of Gibraltar, reached agreement with the Spanish Government on a political framework to form the basis of a UK-EU treaty regarding Gibraltar. We are committed to delivering a treaty which safeguards the UK's sovereignty of Gibraltar and supports the prosperity of both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.
'Negotiations will begin once the EU has agreed its mandate and we are confident that a treaty between the UK and the EU can be agreed.
