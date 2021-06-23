UK asked what is being done to protect Gibraltar politically and economically

Lord Hoyle has asked the British Government what steps they are taking to ensure that Gibraltar is protected (1) politically, and (2) economically, so that it does not experience any negative consequences as a result of the UK leaving the European Union.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon provided the following answer: 'Last December the UK Government, working alongside the Government of Gibraltar, reached agreement with the Spanish Government on a political framework to form the basis of a UK-EU treaty regarding Gibraltar. We are committed to delivering a treaty which safeguards the UK's sovereignty of Gibraltar and supports the prosperity of both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.'Negotiations will begin once the EU has agreed its mandate and we are confident that a treaty between the UK and the EU can be agreed.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR