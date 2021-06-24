Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 21 (13: residents, 8: visitors)Recovered cases: 4216 (+0)Self-isolation: 49Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 62,077 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.

There are two new active cases in Gibraltar.

The first is a fully vaccinated resident adult aged 25-30. The second is a visitor aged 35-40 who’s vaccination status is unknown.

