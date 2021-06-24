Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 24th June 2021
Total tests done: 274,021
Test results pending: 41
Test results received: 273,980
Confirmed cases: 4335 (+3)
Active cases: 21 (13: residents, 8: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4216 (+0)
Self-isolation: 49
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 62,077 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.
There are two new active cases in Gibraltar.
The first is a fully vaccinated resident adult aged 25-30. The second is a visitor aged 35-40 who’s vaccination status is unknown.
