GIBRALTAR WILL NOW REMOVE LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR A WOMAN SEEKING AN ABORTION

The people of Gibraltar have voted decisively in a territory-wide referendum to change their abortion law, removing some of the harshest restrictions in Europe. 62% of voters supported removing the penalty of life imprisonment for a woman seeking an abortion.

Terminations will now become legally and safely accessible up to 12 weeks of gestation if there is a risk to the woman’s physical or mental health. Abortion will also be permitted in cases of rape and incest and after 12 weeks if there is a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormalities, says the British Humanist Association.It adds: The vote represents a major step forward in the realisation of women’s sexual and reproductive rights in the territory. Women will no longer be forced to travel internationally to receive healthcare.Gibraltar’s Government has committed to implementing these new laws within 28 days.

28-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR