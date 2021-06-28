GIBRALTAR WILL NOW REMOVE LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR A WOMAN SEEKING AN ABORTION
Terminations will now become legally and safely accessible up to 12 weeks of gestation if there is a risk to the woman’s physical or mental health. Abortion will also be permitted in cases of rape and incest and after 12 weeks if there is a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormalities, says the British Humanist Association.
It adds: The vote represents a major step forward in the realisation of women’s sexual and reproductive rights in the territory. Women will no longer be forced to travel internationally to receive healthcare.
Gibraltar’s Government has committed to implementing these new laws within 28 days.
It adds: The vote represents a major step forward in the realisation of women’s sexual and reproductive rights in the territory. Women will no longer be forced to travel internationally to receive healthcare.
Gibraltar’s Government has committed to implementing these new laws within 28 days.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
28-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Killer whales attack British yacht in Strait of Gibraltar
- GSD IS WRONG ON SOCIAL SECURITY, says GOVT
- Going culture-crazy while essential problems are not tackled properly
- Gibraltar and UK continue to plan for no agreement
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- GIBRALTAR WILL NOW REMOVE LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR A WOMAN SEEKING AN ABORTION
- Huge Increase in Social Insurance Contributions announced by Government ahead of Budget