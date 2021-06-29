GSD IS WRONG ON SOCIAL SECURITY, says GOVT

The decline in Government revenues, which the Government itself has announced and is not a state secret that has been revealed by Mr. Clinton, is not the result of anything the Government of Gibraltar has done. It is the consequence of the decline in economic activity following Brexit and the pandemic lockdown combined with the payment of BEAT and other benefits which the GSD supported in Parliament.The decline in public revenue and the increase in expenditure in the past year in Gibraltar is no different from the decline in revenue and increase in expenditure experienced by almost every other government in the world.

