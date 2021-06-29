Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 24 (14: residents, 10: visitors)Recovered cases: 4226 (+3)Self-isolation: 102Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 62,865 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contacts of an existing active case.

There are two new active cases in Gibraltar today.

The first is a fully vaccinated resident aged 30-35. The second is a fully vaccinated resident aged 60-65.

