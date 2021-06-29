Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 29th June 2021
Total tests done: 277,883
Test results pending: 48
Test results received: 277,835
Confirmed cases: 4348 (+2)
Active cases: 24 (14: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4226 (+3)
Self-isolation: 102
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 62,865 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 2 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contacts of an existing active case.
There are two new active cases in Gibraltar today.
The first is a fully vaccinated resident aged 30-35. The second is a fully vaccinated resident aged 60-65.
