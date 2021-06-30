Speech by the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo at the Club Siglo XXI in Madrid

Good morning, everyone. First of all, congratulations to the Spanish national football team for qualifying for the quarter finals of the European Championship. It was a magnificent evening of European football last night. I hope that one day it will be possible for the Spanish national team to play against Gibraltar, without that seeming anything but an ordinary event. A good game of football between a Goliath and a David of football.

My thanks, first of all, to the British Ambassador, my great friend Hugh Elliott, for doing me the honour of introducing me this morning to such an illustrious audience.And with words that I think will cost me later!What is true is that both Hugh and his predecessor, Simon [Manley], have been and are great friends, both personally and of Gibraltar’s.I also thank the Ambassador for his friendship and his work for Gibraltar here in the Spanish capital.He has faced difficult times here and has successfully dealt with the worst of the pandemic and Brexit with humour, diplomatic skill and his clear intellect.

