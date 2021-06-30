Picardo welcomed in Madrid with fascist ‘Gibraltar Español’ hymn

MARK VIALES reports from Madrid Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was welcomed in Madrid yesterday with fascist Francoist chants of ‘Gibraltar Español’ interrupting his positive speech at the Club Siglo XXI. Picardo’s 35-minute talk to an audience of international ambassadors, industrialists and journalists centred on the Rock’s willingness to create an area of shared prosperity in the Campo area.

But a plastic bag containing a speaker blasting the fascist slogan left by an unknown visitor visibly caught the Chief Minister by surprise, before security removed the unwanted disturbance. Picardo barely acknowledged the childish prank aimed at disrupting proceedings and afforded it a single comment, ‘Ya empezamos’, in response, before continuing his speech. Several audience members applauded the act as the speaker was removed, while VOX youth later responded on Twitter with ‘Al pirata Picardo hay que recibirle como se merece’.“Of course I didn’t expect it and I am disappointed that that point of view in Spain still has the depth of support that it has,” the Chief Minister told PANORAMA. “We still see people going through the trouble to put on a show like that to try and capture attention. Frankly, I think there are better ways to make a point.”

30-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR