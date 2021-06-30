Picardo welcomed in Madrid with fascist ‘Gibraltar Español’ hymn
But a plastic bag containing a speaker blasting the fascist slogan left by an unknown visitor visibly caught the Chief Minister by surprise, before security removed the unwanted disturbance. Picardo barely acknowledged the childish prank aimed at disrupting proceedings and afforded it a single comment, ‘Ya empezamos’, in response, before continuing his speech. Several audience members applauded the act as the speaker was removed, while VOX youth later responded on Twitter with ‘Al pirata Picardo hay que recibirle como se merece’.
“Of course I didn’t expect it and I am disappointed that that point of view in Spain still has the depth of support that it has,” the Chief Minister told PANORAMA. “We still see people going through the trouble to put on a show like that to try and capture attention. Frankly, I think there are better ways to make a point.”
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
30-06-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Picardo welcomed in Madrid with fascist ‘Gibraltar Español’ hymn
- Is Morrison’s for the chop?
- Nuclear-armed US submarine surfaces at Gibraltar
- Speech by the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo at the Club Siglo XXI in Madrid
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Killer whales attack British yacht in Strait of Gibraltar
- GSD IS WRONG ON SOCIAL SECURITY, says GOVT