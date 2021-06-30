Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 30th June 2021
Total tests done: 278,792
Test results pending: 33
Test results received: 275,759
Confirmed cases: 4348 (+0)
Active cases: 24 (14: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4226 (+0)
Self-isolation: 99
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 63,244 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 was a close contacts of an existing active case.
