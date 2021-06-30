Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 24 (14: residents, 10: visitors)Recovered cases: 4226 (+0)Self-isolation: 99Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 63,244 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 was a close contacts of an existing active case.

