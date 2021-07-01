Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 22 (12: residents, 10 : visitors)Recovered cases: 4229 (+3)Self-isolation: 140Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 63,509 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were a close contacts of an existing active case.

