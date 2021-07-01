Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 1st July 2021
Total tests done: 279,654
Test results pending: 50
Test results received: 279,604
Confirmed cases: 4351 (+3)
Active cases: 22 (12: residents, 10 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4229 (+3)
Self-isolation: 140
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 63,509 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were a close contacts of an existing active case.
01-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR