Cost of the Midtown project, including park, nearly £4 million

With many people expressing concern about the never-ending project When will the Midtown park be completed, was part of our question to the Government.The reply was that the Park is now effectively complete. The lifts and play park were opened to the public last week and were the last items pending. There are some footpath works to finish at the northeast corner but these are outside of what is the Park itself.

02-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR