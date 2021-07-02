AMAZING! St Michael’s Cave new lighting

by KARIM SCHEMBRI St Michael’s Cave lighting has been changed and it honestly looks amazing from start to finish. The lighting has been designed to get your eyes accustomed to the darkness of the cave as you enter. As you enter you hear the hidden sound which directs your excitement and anticipation of the historic site.

They have also started to incorporate some photo souvenirs which will start operating as of this weekend, which allows people to take a photo then purchase it in St Michael Cabin when exiting.Each part of the site is almost a canvas; they are trying to extenuate a lot of the formations, beauty and natural aesthetics. They run on two cycles the first one is ambient which is beauty lighting, this makes the shadows pop more. The second one is hero state that is based on water, heat and geological elements that were behind the location. They had the entire Cave 3D mapped so they can utilize beauty in all forms, making sure that they increased lighting flow and beauty lightening so that they would never lose the cave itself.

02-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR