Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, July 2, 2021 - 13:22
Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 2nd July 2021
Total tests done: 280,535
Test results pending: 70
Test results received: 280,465
Confirmed cases: 4357 (+6)


Active cases: 28 (18: residents, 10 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4229 (+0)
Self-isolation: 148
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 63,653 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic
sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866

There are 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today.
The first is an unvaccinated child aged 15-20. The second is a fully vaccinated adult aged 55-60. The third is a fully vaccinated adult aged 25-30. The forth is a fully vaccinated adult aged 55-60. The fifth is a fully vaccinated adult aged 25-30. The sixth is an unvaccinated adult aged 30-35.

02-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR