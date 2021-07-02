Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 28 (18: residents, 10 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4229 (+0)
Self-isolation: 148
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866
There are 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today.
The first is an unvaccinated child aged 15-20. The second is a fully vaccinated adult aged 55-60. The third is a fully vaccinated adult aged 25-30. The forth is a fully vaccinated adult aged 55-60. The fifth is a fully vaccinated adult aged 25-30. The sixth is an unvaccinated adult aged 30-35.
