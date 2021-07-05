Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 5th July 2021
Total tests done: 282,091
Test results pending: 38
Test results received: 282,053
Confirmed cases: 4372 (+6)
Active cases: 25 (23: residents, 2 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4243 (+3)
Self-isolation: 122
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 63,797 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866
There are six new active cases in Gibraltar today.
1. unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. vaccinated resident aged 30-35 3. vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 5. vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 6. vaccinated resident aged 55-60.
