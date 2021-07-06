Three drink drivers banned: Commissioner welcomes court taking strong line

Three local drivers have been banned after being sentenced for drink-driving related offences in the Magistrates’ Court today.
In the first case, Naveen Alwani, 19, of Glacis Road, was fined £400 and disqualified from driving for 9 months.
Alwani was arrested on 12 June this year, after night shift officers noticed that his Gibraltar-plated motorcycle was swerving from side to side on Winston Churchill Avenue just before 11pm.
On being stopped, he blew 61ug on a road side breathalyser test and was arrested for “Driving / In Charge with Alcohol Concentration over Limit”.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
06-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR