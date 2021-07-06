George Cross in the UK, Freedom of City in Gibraltar

The Government intends to move a Motion in Parliament to bestow the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar on the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) and Elderly Residential Services (ERS). This is the highest honour that the Gibraltar Parliament can award.

This proposal is in line with the decision by the Queen to bestow the George Cross on the National Health Service.The GHA and ERS have been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 ever since the first case was detected in Gibraltar last year. The organisation rose to the challenge at many levels and across a number of different departments. The key priority in the first and second waves of the pandemic was to protect the beds available in hospital and to save lives.

06-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR