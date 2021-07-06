RGP officers train how to safely detain persons who are resisting arrest

As qualified Personal Safety Trainers, the seven officers have to complete a minimum of 60 hours of training a year to keep their licence.The specialist training is being run by the RGP’s Sergeant Paul Chiara and follows the UK College of Policing’s guidelines on the use of force.The course included baton tactics, using handcuffs, how to escort prisoners to custody and how to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

