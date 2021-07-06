Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 6th July 2021
Total tests done: 283,315
Test results pending: 46
Test results received: 283,269
Confirmed cases: 4379 (+7)
Active cases: 31 (28: residents, 3 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4243 (+0)
Self-isolation: 127
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 64,059 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866
There are 6 new active cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar today.
1. Unvaccinated visitor aged 15-20. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
