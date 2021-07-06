Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 31 (28: residents, 3 : visitors)Recovered cases: 4243 (+0)Self-isolation: 127Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 64,059 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866

There are 6 new active cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar today.

1. Unvaccinated visitor aged 15-20. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.

