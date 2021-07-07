Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 7th July 2021
Total tests done: 284,291
Test results pending: 60
Test results received: 284,231
Confirmed cases: 4385 (+6)
Active cases: 37 (34: residents, 3 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4246 (+3)
Self-isolation: 152
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 64,362 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic
sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866
There are 6 new active cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar today.
1. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30.
