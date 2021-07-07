Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 37 (34: residents, 3 : visitors)Recovered cases: 4246 (+3)Self-isolation: 152Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 64,362 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematicsampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866

There are 6 new active cases of COVID-19 in Gibraltar today.

1. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 80-85. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30.

07-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR