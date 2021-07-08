Superyacht or aircraft carrier

Newcomer to the Global Yacht fleet on maiden voyage at Gibraltar en route to Italian port of Olbia. Luxury Motor yacht NORD brings with her a new industry debate about what constitutes a Super, Mega or Giga Yacht ‘the next generation’. For today suffice to say 142 metre (465 ft) NORD is the latest prospective member of the “300 Club” of 300 + feet luxury motor yachts.

She was built in 2020 by Lurssen in their Bremen yards, Germany, and delivered on 19th Feb 2021, to her proud owner Alexeii Mordashov Russian multi-billionaire businessman, he is main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, a Russian conglomerate with interests in metal, energy and mining companies, he has close ties with the Russian President and focused his US investments in Russia when Putin advised him ‘to be cautious’ with his investments.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR