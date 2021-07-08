Frigate arrives in Gibraltar after exercising in detecting missiles

Naval Base Gibraltar is getting ready to receive yet another Royal Navy vessel this month - this time HMS LANCASTER, as part of a routine programmed visit.

The Portsmouth-based vessel, together with HMS DRAGON and HMS ARGYLL, has been taking part in Exercise Formidable Shield which tests the ability of NATO warships to detect, track and defeat incoming missiles, from sea-skimming weapons travelling at twice the speed of sound just above the waterline, to ballistic missiles.

