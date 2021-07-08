Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

8th July 2021
Total tests done: 285,207
Test results pending: 33
Test results received: 285,174
Confirmed cases: 4392 (+7)
Active cases: 40 (36: residents, 4 : visitors)
Recovered cases: 4250 (+4)
Self-isolation: 148
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 64,623 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic
sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866
There are 7 new active cases in Gibraltar today.
1. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
2. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25.
3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
4. Vaccinated resident aged 16-20
5. Visitor aged 30-35 with one dose of vaccine
6. Vaccinated visitor aged 40-45.
7. Unvaccinated visitor aged 15-20.
