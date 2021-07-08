Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 64,623 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematicsampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866

There are 7 new active cases in Gibraltar today.

1. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30.

2. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25.

3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.

4. Vaccinated resident aged 16-20

5. Visitor aged 30-35 with one dose of vaccine

6. Vaccinated visitor aged 40-45.

7. Unvaccinated visitor aged 15-20.

