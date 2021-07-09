SPOTLIGHT ON ANIMALS

by CATHERINE NUZA There have been several campaigns trying to raise awareness for animal welfare in Gibraltar. As a community we have proven over the years that we really come together when we are faced with a need such as Covid-19. Generous donations helped businesses survive; elderly have devices to communicate with their families virtually and aided the government to get life saving devices.

So where do we stand as a community on animals and their welfare? There are some that believe that Gibraltar has in a way avoided our responsibilities. Like any other place there are cases of animal cruelty and endangerment. The issues ensue when the culprits responsible escape any prosecution and evade the law completely. If an animal has suffered at the hands of a person it is seen as only fitting for the responsible party to pay for their actions. Shelters are fighting for all animals to have the right to be treated humanely.

IN PERSPECTIVE: Abandoned dogs in Gibraltar

by KARIM SCHEMBRI

Animals across the border and at home are being left un-homed, abandoned and even neglected at times by owners. The Animals in Need Foundation have been one of numerous charities in Gibraltar in dealing with these various problems. I spoke to them to discuss their pandemic difficulties, what they offer whilst listening to their views on the current situation.

