SPOTLIGHT ON ANIMALS

So where do we stand as a community on animals and their welfare? There are some that believe that Gibraltar has in a way avoided our responsibilities. Like any other place there are cases of animal cruelty and endangerment. The issues ensue when the culprits responsible escape any prosecution and evade the law completely. If an animal has suffered at the hands of a person it is seen as only fitting for the responsible party to pay for their actions. Shelters are fighting for all animals to have the right to be treated humanely.
09-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
IN PERSPECTIVE: Abandoned dogs in Gibraltar
by KARIM SCHEMBRI
Animals across the border and at home are being left un-homed, abandoned and even neglected at times by owners. The Animals in Need Foundation have been one of numerous charities in Gibraltar in dealing with these various problems. I spoke to them to discuss their pandemic difficulties, what they offer whilst listening to their views on the current situation.
