Training ahead of abortion legislation coming into effect

Following the outcome of the referendum on abortion, and in anticipation of the commencement of an abortion service at the GHA, the GHA has arranged for training to be delivered to clinical professionals in the GHA.

On Friday 9 July two CPD sessions were delivered at the GHA’s School of Health Studies to the healthcare providers who will be providing the service and those who may be involved in referrals to and from the service who attended both in person and virtually.

