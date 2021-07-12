PANORAMA chastises the MOD for calling Gibraltar ‘a foreign port’ - and a correction is made

PANORAMA LOST NO TIME COMING TO THE RESCUE OF THE ROCK when an official MOD statement referred to Gibraltar as ‘a foreign port.,’ Our Editor Joe Garcia urgently sent an email to the MOD complaining about it.

We are happy to say that the MOD have corrected their error.Our Editor spotted that in a Press Release issued by HMS Prince of Wales, Gibraltar was described as a 'foreign' port which, he said, is insulting to the British people of Gibraltar. Overseas might have been more appropriate.

12-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR