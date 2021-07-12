Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Confirmed cases: 4437 (+7)Active cases: 79 (73: residents, 6: visitors)Recovered cases: 4254(+0)Self-isolation: 236Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 1Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 64,935 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematicsampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866

There are 5 new active cases in Gibraltar today.

1 – Fully vaccinated resident aged 90-95

2 – Fully vaccinated resident aged 20-25

3 – Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35

4 – Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55

5 – Unvaccinated resident aged 1-5

12-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR