Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

12th July 2021
Total tests done: 288,038
Test results pending: 37
Test results received: 288,001
Confirmed cases: 4437 (+7)
Active cases: 79 (73: residents, 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4254(+0)
Self-isolation: 236
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 64,935 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic
sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,259
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,866
There are 5 new active cases in Gibraltar today.
1 – Fully vaccinated resident aged 90-95
2 – Fully vaccinated resident aged 20-25
3 – Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35
4 – Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55
5 – Unvaccinated resident aged 1-5
