Training for over 40 Beach Attendants

Over the last two weeks The Care Agency, in conjunction with the Department of Environment have delivered Manual Handling Training to 40 Beach Attendants throughout a series of four sessions.
The Beach Attendants covered learning objectives which consisted of the following:
• The steps required when considering when to complete a manual handling task;
• The principles of manual handling legislation
• The Risk Assessment processes prior to manual handling procedures;
