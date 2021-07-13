Training for over 40 Beach Attendants

 Tuesday, July 13, 2021 - 09:16
Over the last two weeks The Care Agency, in conjunction with the Department of Environment have delivered Manual Handling Training to 40 Beach Attendants throughout a series of four sessions.


The Beach Attendants covered learning objectives which consisted of the following:
• The steps required when considering when to complete a manual handling task;
• The principles of manual handling legislation
• The Risk Assessment processes prior to manual handling procedures;

