Government under pressure to remove school half days

The Government is under pressure to remove school half days, with the debate continuing, as the Civil Union of Students and Parents’ recent poll revealed that 88% of people vote to remove half days.

The Civil Union of Students and Parents’ (CUSP) are a pressure group formed in August 2020, and consists of parents and students. Their aim is to represent the welfare of all students who are in education in Gibraltar, or on a Gibraltar Educational Scholarship Award.

13-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR