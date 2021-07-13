Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 92 (84: residents, 8: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4266 (+12)
Self-isolation: 258
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 1
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 65,251 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 19 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,294
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,939
There are 21 new active cases in Gibraltar today.
1. Unvaccinated visitor aged 40-45. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 9. Unvaccinated visitor aged 20-25. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 20. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 21. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
13-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- With EU treaty talks imminent, Gibraltar must not fall into EU ploy about concessions
- Mrs Gibraltar Classic contest
- Little Smiles Programme
- Gibraltar Regiment given assurances about their future
- Care Agency thanks Disability Society
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Government under pressure to remove school half days
- IN GIBRALTAR TODAY: Largest ocean survey ship in Western Europe