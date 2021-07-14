Gibraltar Regiment given assurances about their future

With the gradual relaxation of COVID-19 control measures and as we enter the new normal, there has been an obvious increase in tempo for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG).

One of the first things they have been able to do is to reconnect with their Infantry and Divisional ties by welcoming Colonel Infantry (Col Inf), Colonel MacMullen, Lieutenant Colonel Queen's Division, Lieutenant Colonel Wood and Infantry Command Sergeant Major (Inf Cmd SM), Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) Pearson on their first visit to Gibraltar.The busy visitors’ programme allowed the Regiment to showcase their best and demonstrated how the Regiment works closely with HQBF, operating not only in the traditional infantry role but also increasingly in the maritime environment as well.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR