Little Smiles Programme

The summer sports and Leisure programme started Monday officially with various sports and leisure activities taking place around Gibraltar depending on the activity.

The Little Smiles Charity is a charity that is set up to support the children St Martin’s school and Early Birds Nursery. This current programme was set up to bridge the gap between the early school closure and the start of the Stay and Play facility which is run by the GSLA.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR