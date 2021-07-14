Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 115 (104: residents, 11: visitors)Recovered cases: 4266 (+0)Self-isolation: 352Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 65,578 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 19 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,305Vaccines done (second dose): 38,976

There are 23 new positive cases in Gibraltar today.

1. Unvaccinated resident aged 25 - 30. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 5 – 10. 3. Visitor aged 40 – 45. Unknown vaccination status. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 15. Visitor aged 30-35. Unknown vaccination status. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 21. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 22. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 23. Visitor aged 35-40. Unknown vaccination status.

