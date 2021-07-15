Cancer drug nears approval

by CATHERINE NUZA We have all had cancer touch our lives both personally or through someone we know. Getting diagnosed with cancer could be the most devastating words to hear. So what if there was a new drug on the market, how would that addition impact the world?

Scientists have been fighting for three decades to find a way of effectively shrinking tumours. The key to it all would be finding a way to shut off the KRAS protein. It’s known that the growth signals that it produces could be the cause for quite a few cancer types. It’s just recently that it was believed that no drugs would be able to affect this production as there were no known pockets that an inhibitor could aim for. Now we know that this simply isn’t true.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR