Summer Sports and Leisure Programme 2021

by KARIM SCHEMBRI The Gibraltar Climbing Association has also been involved within the summer sports programme. I spoke to Steve Kane from the association to see what he had been up to this week with the children and how relieved he was to have this happening after a long lockdown of being indoors.

They run sessions which take a total of 2 hours, this week they hosted one on Monday and one yesterday, and the next two sessions will take place this coming Monday and Wednesday. The session comprises a basic introduction of climbing, the kids from the age of 8 to 13 can attend and the aim is to progress their climbing skills in order to reach the top of the wall with easy or difficult routes.Not only are they learning how to climb but they are also learning how to belay.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR