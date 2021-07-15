Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 138 (127: residents, 11: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4272
Self-isolation: 467
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 65,882 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 27 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,305
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,976
There are 27 new positive cases today:
1. 20-25 resident unvaccinated. 2. 25-30 resident unvaccinated. 3. 25-30 resident unvaccinated. 4. 30-35 resident vaccinated. 5. 30-35 resident vaccinated. 6. 30-35 resident vaccinated. 7. 40-44 resident unvaccinated. 8. 30-32 resident vaccinated. 9. 50-55 resident unvaccinated. 10. 25-30 resident unvaccinated. 11. 20-25 resident unvaccinated. 12. 15-20 resident vaccinated. 13. 20-25 resident vaccinated. 14. 45-50 resident vaccinated. 15. 20-25 resident vaccinated. 16. 10-15 resident unvaccinated. 17. 40-45 resident vaccinated. 18. 10-15 resident unvaccinated. 19. 40-45 resident vaccinated. 20. 20-25 resident unvaccinated. 21. 45-50 resident vaccinated. 22. 40-45 resident vaccinated. 23. 20-25 resident vaccinated. 24. 20-25 resident unvaccinated. 25. 25-30 resident unvaccinated. 26. 35-40 resident unvaccinated. 27. 20-25 resident unvaccinated.
