Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 138 (127: residents, 11: visitors)Recovered cases: 4272Self-isolation: 467Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 65,882 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 27 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,305Vaccines done (second dose): 38,976

There are 27 new positive cases today:

1. 20-25 resident unvaccinated. 2. 25-30 resident unvaccinated. 3. 25-30 resident unvaccinated. 4. 30-35 resident vaccinated. 5. 30-35 resident vaccinated. 6. 30-35 resident vaccinated. 7. 40-44 resident unvaccinated. 8. 30-32 resident vaccinated. 9. 50-55 resident unvaccinated. 10. 25-30 resident unvaccinated. 11. 20-25 resident unvaccinated. 12. 15-20 resident vaccinated. 13. 20-25 resident vaccinated. 14. 45-50 resident vaccinated. 15. 20-25 resident vaccinated. 16. 10-15 resident unvaccinated. 17. 40-45 resident vaccinated. 18. 10-15 resident unvaccinated. 19. 40-45 resident vaccinated. 20. 20-25 resident unvaccinated. 21. 45-50 resident vaccinated. 22. 40-45 resident vaccinated. 23. 20-25 resident vaccinated. 24. 20-25 resident unvaccinated. 25. 25-30 resident unvaccinated. 26. 35-40 resident unvaccinated. 27. 20-25 resident unvaccinated.

15-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR