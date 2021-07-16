TALKING POINT

Those who were patting themselves on the back not that long ago, heralding a ZERO position, have allowed the ever rising situation, with another 27 cases reported in the latest count, bringing the total number of cases to 138.With the Government saying that they have adopted a 'cautious and prudent approach' in view of the developing situation, the William Tiley Lodge of the RAOB have rightly decided not to stage the popular cardboard race.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR