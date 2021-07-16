Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 164 (151: residents, 13: visitors)Recovered cases: 4278Self-isolation: 574Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 66,047 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 30 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,305Vaccines done (second dose): 38,976

There are 32 new positive cases today:

1.Vaccinated resident aged 20–25. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 35–40. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 20–25. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50–55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25–30. 6. Vaccinated visitor aged 60–65. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 45–50. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 20–25. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 25–30. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 20. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 21. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 22. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 23. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 24. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 25. Vaccinated visitor aged 65-70. 26. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 27. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 28. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 29. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 30. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 31. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 32. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50.

