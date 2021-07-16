Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 164 (151: residents, 13: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4278
Self-isolation: 574
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 66,047 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 30 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,305
Vaccines done (second dose): 38,976
There are 32 new positive cases today:
1.Vaccinated resident aged 20–25. 2. Unvaccinated resident aged 35–40. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 20–25. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 50–55. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25–30. 6. Vaccinated visitor aged 60–65. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 45–50. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 20–25. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 25–30. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 19. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 20. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 21. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 22. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 23. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 24. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 25. Vaccinated visitor aged 65-70. 26. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 27. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 28. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 29. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 30. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 31. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 32. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
