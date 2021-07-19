REVEALED: £1million paid for old police station

by JOE GARCIA at the opening The Victorian building in Irish Town, almost opposite the PANORAMA premises, was long the headquarters of the Gibraltar police. Inaugurated on 7 July 1864, it has been very much a part of Gibraltar's heritage.

The police moved to New Mole House in 2015, and accountants Deloitte, after refurbishments and extensions, started to move into this historic building on 15 June, vacating their previous offices in John Mackintosh Square where the last remnant of their connection with it was being removed this week.

19-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR