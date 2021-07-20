Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 247 (221: residents, 26: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4302
Self-isolation: 677
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 66,579 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 36 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 11 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,310
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,029
There are 39 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
18 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65.3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 16. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 17. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 18. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
14 unvaccinated individuals
19. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 22. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 23. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 24. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 25. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 26. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 27. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 28. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 29. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 30. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 31. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 32. Unvaccinated resident aged 25-30.
7 unknown vaccination status
33. Resident unknown vaccination status aged 30-35. 34. Resident unknown vaccination status aged 20-25. 35. Resident unknown vaccination status aged 20-25. 36. Resident unknown vaccination status aged 25-30. 37. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 35-40. 38. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 25-30. 39. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 70-75.
