Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar statement on EU Commission draft negotiating mandate

Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar notes the draft negotiating mandate that has been published by the EU Commission. In many respects the mandate strays unhelpfully from the Framework Agreement agreed by the UK and Gibraltar with Spain on the 31st December last year.

As a result, the mandate may, unfortunately, not form the basis for the negotiation of an agreement on a UK treaty with the EU.

We will continue to work with the government of the United Kingdom as we explore all possibilities.

Additionally, we will also continue the work to be ready in the event that there may not be a negotiated outcome with the EU and that Gibraltar will not enjoy a treaty relationship with the EU going forward.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP said, "The draft EU mandate is a matter for them, of course. But I must say that on the basis of the current draft, there is no possibility of this forming the basis for an agreement. We will work closely with the United Kingdom, especially Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, to continue to seek the best possible outcomes for Gibraltar."

21-07-21