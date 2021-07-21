Rackets at the ready for tennis coaching

Children between the ages of 5 and 12 will receive specialised training from qualified Gibraltar Tennis Association coaches throughout the summer holidays.With the number of participants increasing year on year, this year is the clubs most successful summer camp to date. Sandpits currently has a waiting list for the coaching sessions, and due to how much of an overwhelming response they got, they had to add extra sessions on certain days to meet the demand.

