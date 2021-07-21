THE TAX TREATY WITH SPAIN

Despite having seen its fair share of negative commentary, particularly from the honourable members opposite and being the subject of a lengthy Parliamentary debate, the Government successfully published the legislation giving domestic effect to the International Tax Agreement with Spain on 26 February 2021, following which, it entered into force on 4 March 2021, said chief minister Fabian Picardo in Parliament yesterday.

He went on: Following its entry into force, the Joint Coordination Committee and the Liaison Bodies formed under Articles 4 and 5 of that Agreement met in May 2021 via video conference.The purpose of the meeting was to discuss important aspects of its implementation and the best way forward on co-operative matters.

21-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR