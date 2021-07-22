Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 268 (239: residents, 29: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4336
Self-isolation: 750
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 67,231 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 20 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,320
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,061
There are 22 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
16 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 16. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50.
6 unvaccinated individuals
17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 22. Unvaccinated visitor aged 10-15.
22-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- The UK, Spain and Gibraltar at war with the EU
- Covid takes its toll
- Jellyfish nets could end up being removed from eastside
- Former Governor appointed chairman of Gibraltar office of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment
- Hassans establishes a Working Group on Medical Cannabis
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Gibraltar will not be CONNED
- FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT