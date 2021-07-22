Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Thursday, July 22, 2021 - 11:50
Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 22nd July 2021
Total tests done: 300,236
Test results pending: 134
Test results received: 300,102
Confirmed cases: 4728


Active cases: 268 (239: residents, 29: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4336
Self-isolation: 750
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 67,231 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 20 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,320
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,061

There are 22 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

16 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 16. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50.

6 unvaccinated individuals
17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 22. Unvaccinated visitor aged 10-15.

