Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 268 (239: residents, 29: visitors)Recovered cases: 4336Self-isolation: 750Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 8Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94A total of 67,231 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 20 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,320Vaccines done (second dose): 39,061

There are 22 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

16 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 20-25. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 14. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 15. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 16. Vaccinated visitor aged 45-50.

6 unvaccinated individuals

17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 21. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 22. Unvaccinated visitor aged 10-15.

22-07-21