Hassans establishes a Working Group on Medical Cannabis

Hassans International Law Firm has announced the formal establishment of a Working Group on Medicinal Cannabis, coinciding with the formal announcement by Gibraltar’s Minister for Public Health, Dr John Cortes, of the imminent publication of a Bill for an Act to make provision for the regulation of the production, import, export, marketing and supply of cannabis for medicinal purposes and for connected purposes.
The Working Group consists of Peter Montegriffo, Richard Buttigieg, Ian Felice, Gemma Vasquez, Aaron Payas and Andrew Montegriffo.
The Minister explained, during his Budget 2021 address, that “Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is supporting the efforts of the private sector to establish the appropriate legal and regulatory architecture in order to create a robustly regulated medicinal cannabis industry.
23-07-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR